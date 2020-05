Sunday, 31 May 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

· A Tesla shareholder intends to agitate at the company's annual meeting next month for more old-school

· Tesla has never spent any money on traditional ads, while other carmakers have spent billions.

· But Tesla and CEO Elon Musk enjoy an immeasurable amount of goodwill, earned advertising, both from fans and... · A Tesla shareholder intends to agitate at the company's annual meeting next month for more old-school advertising · Tesla has never spent any money on traditional ads, while other carmakers have spent billions.· But Tesla and CEO Elon Musk enjoy an immeasurable amount of goodwill, earned advertising, both from fans and 👓 View full article