Jake Paul filmed looting, but denies being a part of it

Sunday, 31 May 2020 ( 21 minutes ago )

Eric Espada/Getty Images



Jake Paul is denying that he took part in looting captured on video at an Arizona mall after backlash about his appearance sprung up online.



In multiple videos posted to Instagram and Twitter, Paul and members of his crew are seen outside and inside an Arizona mall where looting is taking place. It remained unclear from the videos whether Paul and his team were actively involved in any looting, but commenters on social media, including prominent members of the YouTube community, criticized Paul for his appearance at the scene regardless. Paul’s new statement claims that “neither I, nor anyone in our group, was engaged in any looting or vandalism.”



