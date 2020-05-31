Global  

SpaceX drops off two astronauts at the International Space Station

CBS News Sunday, 31 May 2020 ()
SpaceX made history once again on Sunday, when the "Dragon Endeavour" dropped off two NASA astronauts at the International Space Station as part of a historic mission on board a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket. Mark Strassmann has the latest from the Kennedy Space Center.
Video credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published
News video: Astronauts dock at International Space Station in world first

Astronauts dock at International Space Station in world first 00:55

 US astronauts Doug Hurley and Bob Behnken have made history docking with the International Space Station in the first manned mission by a commercial company. Their capsule was supplied and operated by the private SpaceX company.

