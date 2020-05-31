SpaceX drops off two astronauts at the International Space Station
Sunday, 31 May 2020 () SpaceX made history once again on Sunday, when the "Dragon Endeavour" dropped off two NASA astronauts at the International Space Station as part of a historic mission on board a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket. Mark Strassmann has the latest from the Kennedy Space Center.
US astronauts Doug Hurley and Bob Behnken have made history docking with the International Space Station in the first manned mission by a commercial company. Their capsule was supplied and operated by the private SpaceX company.