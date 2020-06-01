Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Facebook publicly tears itself apart over Mark Zuckerberg's decision to keep up Trump's posts about the George Floyd protests

Business Insider Monday, 1 June 2020 ()
Facebook publicly tears itself apart over Mark Zuckerberg's decision to keep up Trump's posts about the George Floyd protests· Internal divisions at Facebook over moderating speech have, unusually, spilled out into the public.
· Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg said Friday the company would leave up a post by President Trump which appeared to threaten US protesters. Twitter placed behind a block on the same post for "glorifying violence."
·...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video credit: Cover Video STUDIO - Published
News video: Mark Zuckerberg Says Facebook Shouldn’t Be the ‘Arbiter of Truth’

Mark Zuckerberg Says Facebook Shouldn’t Be the ‘Arbiter of Truth’ 01:23

 Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg has seemingly sided with Donald Trump in his recent feud against Twitter.

Related videos from verified sources

Thousands take to London streets after George Floyd killing [Video]

Thousands take to London streets after George Floyd killing

Thousands of people have taken to the streets of London to protest after the killing of George Floyd in the US. Floyd died after a white police officer knelt on his neck for several minutes. Protests..

Credit: ODN     Duration: 01:40Published
George Floyd: Violence escalates across USA as unrest comes to White House [Video]

George Floyd: Violence escalates across USA as unrest comes to White House

Violence has escalated in the USA as protests over the death of George Floyd continue across the country. On a fifth night of widespread unrest, demonstrators converged on the White House in..

Credit: ODN     Duration: 02:39Published

Related news from verified sources

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg defends handling of Trump posts on protests

Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg has defended his controversial decision to leave up President Trump's posts about the Minneapolis protests.
USATODAY.com

Mark Zuckerberg Criticizes ‘Inflammatory Rhetoric’ from Trump, Defends Leaving His Minneapolis Post Up on Facebook

Mark Zuckerberg Criticizes ‘Inflammatory Rhetoric’ from Trump, Defends Leaving His Minneapolis Post Up on Facebook*Mark Zuckerberg* posted a lengthy statement on Facebook Friday night responding to President *Donald Trump's* posts about Minneapolis and *George Floyd*.
Mediaite

You Might Like


Tweets about this