Facebook publicly tears itself apart over Mark Zuckerberg's decision to keep up Trump's posts about the George Floyd protests
Monday, 1 June 2020 () · Internal divisions at Facebook over moderating speech have, unusually, spilled out into the public.
· Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg said Friday the company would leave up a post by President Trump which appeared to threaten US protesters. Twitter placed behind a block on the same post for "glorifying violence."
·...
Thousands of people have taken to the streets of London to protest after the killing of George Floyd in the US. Floyd died after a white police officer knelt on his neck for several minutes. Protests..