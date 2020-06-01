Canada's Suncor CEO sees electric vehicles disrupting oil demand as much as coronavirus

Video credit: AutoMotoTV - Published 8 hours ago Bolt EV Academy - One Pedal Driving and Regen on Demand 01:38 Chevrolet launched Bolt EV Academy, a series of 15 videos to help educate current and future Bolt EV owners on the advantages of living electric and how to get the most out of their electric vehicle. The online series explains several of the Bolt EV’s unique features, driving tips and how-tos. For...