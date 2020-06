Zynga acquires Turkey’s Peak Games for $1.8B, after buying its card games studio for $100M in 2017 Monday, 1 June 2020 ( 20 hours ago )

Today, some news of a huge acquisition out of Turkey that represents the first billion-dollar-plus exit for a startup out of the country. Social gaming company Zynga confirmed that it is buying Istanbul-based Peak Games, the company behind popular Candy-Crush-style mobile gaming apps Toon Blast and Toy Blast, for $1.8 billion — $900 million in […] Today, some news of a huge acquisition out of Turkey that represents the first billion-dollar-plus exit for a startup out of the country. Social gaming company Zynga confirmed that it is buying Istanbul-based Peak Games, the company behind popular Candy-Crush-style mobile gaming apps Toon Blast and Toy Blast, for $1.8 billion — $900 million in […] 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this Earlybird VC RT @csertoglu: Zynga acquires Turkey’s Peak Games for $1.8B, after buying its card games studio for $100M in 2017 – TechCrunch https://t.co… 16 minutes ago BVCA Bulgaria Good news for our neighbours in #Turkey - the #venturecapital fund @EarlybirdVC announced its biggest exit in 23 ye… https://t.co/jj32C9FbvM 17 minutes ago Orkun Gödek RT @TechCrunch: Zynga acquires Turkey's Peak Games for $1.8B, after buying its card games studio for $100M in 2017 https://t.co/S0SqaiF2A9… 21 minutes ago Infosec Alevski 💻🕵️‍♂️ Zynga acquires Turkey’s Peak Games for $1.8B, after buying its card games studio for $100M in 2017:… https://t.co/urMMcUF0Xa 30 minutes ago Mehul Patel "Zynga acquires Turkey’s Peak Games for $1.8B, after buying its card games studio for $100M in 2017" https://t.co/NP4JFm2XA4 39 minutes ago Keisuke Kogure Zynga acquires Turkey's Peak Games for $1.8B, after buying its card games studio for $100M in 2017 https://t.co/B28OJNv0mZ via @techcrunch 1 hour ago Mehmet Sezgin Zynga acquires Turkey’s Peak Games for $1.8B, after buying its card games studio for $100M in 2017 – TechCrunch https://t.co/jbUpWhKZit 1 hour ago EndeavorIreland HUGE congratulations to our colleagues at ⁦@endeavor_turkey⁩ on supporting their Endeavor Entrepreneur company Peak… https://t.co/whM3eHqQ6m 1 hour ago