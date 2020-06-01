Monday, 1 June 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

Amazon offers the Sony WH1000XM3 Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphones for *$278 shipped* in both Black and White styles. Typically fetching $349, like you’ll find at Best Buy, today’s offer saves you 20%, matches our previous mention, and is the best we’ve seen since April. Delivering some of the best in class active noise cancelling, Sony’s wireless headphones come equipped with built-in voice assistant access, an ambient sound mode, and more. You’ll also be able to enjoy 30-hours of playback, with a quick charge feature that turns 10-minutes of power into 5-hours of listening time. With over 9,400 customers having left a review, it carries a 4.6/5 star rating.



more…



The post Sony’s high-end Wireless ANC Headphones pack 30-hour battery at $278 (20% off) appeared first on 9to5Toys. 👓 View full article

