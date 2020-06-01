Leaked doc shows Android 11 power menu w/ Pixel’s quick wallet, smart home controls Monday, 1 June 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

Despite beta delays, Android 11 is still on track to be released later this year, and it’s bringing a handful of new features with it. Apparently, that’s also going to include the upgraded power menu that Google started building out on Pixel smartphones this year, but the Android 11 version is also going to include smart home controls.



