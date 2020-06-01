Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Leaked doc shows Android 11 power menu w/ Pixel’s quick wallet, smart home controls

9to5Google Monday, 1 June 2020 ()
Despite beta delays, Android 11 is still on track to be released later this year, and it’s bringing a handful of new features with it. Apparently, that’s also going to include the upgraded power menu that Google started building out on Pixel smartphones this year, but the Android 11 version is also going to include smart home controls.

more…

The post Leaked doc shows Android 11 power menu w/ Pixel’s quick wallet, smart home controls appeared first on 9to5Google.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Related videos from verified sources

Audi e-tron Sportback - Charging and thermal management [Video]

Audi e-tron Sportback - Charging and thermal management

On long-distance routes, the Audi e-tron Sportback 55 quattro can charge with direct current (DC) at up to 150 kW at fast-charging stations. In just under half an hour, the battery reaches 80 percent..

Credit: AutoMotions     Duration: 03:37Published

You Might Like


Tweets about this