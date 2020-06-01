Global  

‘Anonymous’ Hackers’ Group Is Back; Here’s Why The World Fears Them

Fossbytes Monday, 1 June 2020 ()
The United States of Ameria is reeling through a series of violent protests in several cities against excessive use of force by cops on George Floyd, a black man who lost his life in the incident. Now, the hacktivist collective ‘Anonymous’ has joined the fight in the #BlackLivesMatter campaign. In the past 24 hours, the […]

The post 'Anonymous' Hackers' Group Is Back; Here's Why The World Fears Them appeared first on Fossbytes.
Tweets about this

colon_lissy

Lissy RT @jminiesoft: ANONYMOUS IS A GROUP OF HACKERS AND HERE THEY BACK TO EXPOSE THEM AGAIN. WE GOT ANONYMOUS ON OUR SIDE NOW. THIS IS THE REVO… 26 minutes ago

EvaroseStnslv

🌻 RT @yoonsfairie: ANONYMOUS IS A GROUP OF HACKERS WHO THE GOVERNMENT AND OFFICIALS ARE LITERALLY TERRIFIED OF, AND HERE THEY BACK TO EXPOSE… 39 minutes ago

nukedmemehuman

Harassing Carson With Nuked Memes AND Anonymous is back... which isn’t THAT bad I guess even though they are the most elite group of hackers in the world 3 hours ago

edgyblaze666

Name cannot be blank. @byBeli_02 See I'm actually surprised they are back as from what I had heard we had a similar case with anonymous a… https://t.co/wLsUxMIBgl 5 hours ago