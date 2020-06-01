Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Google CEO Sundar Pichai responds to protests in memo to employees: 'In times such as these, we may feel like we're moving backwards' (GOOG, GOOGL)

Business Insider Monday, 1 June 2020 ()
Google CEO Sundar Pichai responds to protests in memo to employees: 'In times such as these, we may feel like we're moving backwards' (GOOG, GOOGL)· *Google and Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai emailed employees on Friday about the growing protests and unrest in the US.*
· *The tech exec professed both grief and optimism, writing that "in times such as these, we may feel like we're moving backwards."*
· *Pichai did not commit to supporting any specific government policy...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Related videos from verified sources

Sundar Pichai Still Unsure About Moving His Workforce To Be Permanently Remote [Video]

Sundar Pichai Still Unsure About Moving His Workforce To Be Permanently Remote

Google and Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai said he won’t make the commitment to move his workforce remotely permanently. Mark Zuckerberg recently announced half of the company would work remotely by the..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:32Published
Google To Donate $1 Million To San Francisco Bay Area Families [Video]

Google To Donate $1 Million To San Francisco Bay Area Families

Google wants to raise $5 million to help families in the San Francisco Bay area hurt by the COVID-19 pandemic. According to Business Insider, the company will donate $2 million, with $1 million coming..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:32Published
Google Duplex AI to provide data on business opening hours in the UK during coronavirus [Video]

Google Duplex AI to provide data on business opening hours in the UK during coronavirus

Google Duplex AI to provide data on business opening hours in the UK during coronavirus The tech giant's phone assistant Duplex is contacting businesses across the UK to ask what their business hours..

Credit: Wibbitz - Bang Entertainment     Duration: 00:41Published

Tweets about this

_bmturner_

Matt Turner Google CEO Sundar Pichai responds to protests in memo to employees: 'In times such as these, we may feel like we're… https://t.co/hzKoGo83jN 5 days ago