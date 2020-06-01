Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Smartphone Accessories: RAVPower USB-C to Lightning Cable $6 (54% off), more

9to5Toys Monday, 1 June 2020 ()
RAVPower’s official Amazon storefront currently offers its MFi 3-Foot USB-C to Lightning Cable for *$6.54 Prime shipped* in black and white. Down from its $14 going rate, today’s offer saves you 54%, is one of the first discounts overall, and marks the lowest we’ve seen to date. Touting the ability to withstand over 30,000 bends, RAVPower’s Lightning cable is a great addition to your charging setup. So whether you’re looking for a new cable to refuel at the desk, nightstand, or from the couch, this should be up for the task. It also works with USB-C PD charging rates, ensuring you’ll be able to take advantage of whatever speed your power adapter can dish out. Rated 4.3/5 stars.

-More smartphone accessories:-

· Sony’s high-end Wireless ANC Headphones pack 30-hour battery at *$278* (20% off)
· CYRILL Ciel Google Pixel 4 Case:* $5* (Reg. $11) | Amazon 

· w/ code *FC3C75VI*

· Get an app/Google/Alexa-connected Roomba 891 and never vacuum again: *$300* Gold Box
· Aukey 18W USB-C PD Wall Charger: *$16* (Reg. $22) | Amazon

· w/ code AVMKG48Z

· Flo by Moen monitors your water pressure and alerts leaks for *$399* ($100 off)
· Scosche Freeflow Vent Mount: *$14* (Reg. $20) | Best Buy
· Eve Flare offers HomeKit portable lighting for *$80* (20% off)
· PhotoGrip Qi Camera Case: *$48* (Reg. $60) | Amazon 
· HyperX Chargeplay Base: *$40* (Reg. $60) | Amazon

-Deals still live from the weekend:-

· Xcentz 48W Cube USB-C Charger: *$16* (Reg. $24) | Amazon

· w/ code *XGAS2MG4*

· Caseology iPhone SE/8 Vault Case: *$5* (Reg. $12) | Amazon

· w/ code *ENJOY60OFF*

· Philips Hue’s White Ambiance HomeKit Bluetooth Light Bulb is* $19* (Save 24%)
· Kenu Airframe Pro: *$24* (Reg. $30) | Amazon 
· OtterBox Defender Galaxy Note10 Case: *$40* (Reg. $60) | Amazon 

more…

The post Smartphone Accessories: RAVPower USB-C to Lightning Cable $6 (54% off), more appeared first on 9to5Toys.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Why Demand for Addressable TV Far Outpaces Supply: #BeetU, Session 6 [Video]

Why Demand for Addressable TV Far Outpaces Supply: #BeetU, Session 6

Tune in here Wednesdays at 1pm ET The accompanying video unpacks why buyers are hungry for addressable, why supply is so constrained and the potential risks for sellers of over-indexing on this one..

Credit: BeetTV - Affiliate     Duration: 34:33Published

Tweets about this

9to5toys

9to5Toys Smartphone Accessories! https://t.co/4yUpgN2GgD RAVPower USB-C to Lightning Cable: $6 CYRILL Ciel Google Pixel 4… https://t.co/sBcbNDupNY 1 hour ago