Smartphone Accessories: RAVPower USB-C to Lightning Cable $6 (54% off), more
Monday, 1 June 2020 () RAVPower’s official Amazon storefront currently offers its MFi 3-Foot USB-C to Lightning Cable for *$6.54 Prime shipped* in black and white. Down from its $14 going rate, today’s offer saves you 54%, is one of the first discounts overall, and marks the lowest we’ve seen to date. Touting the ability to withstand over 30,000 bends, RAVPower’s Lightning cable is a great addition to your charging setup. So whether you’re looking for a new cable to refuel at the desk, nightstand, or from the couch, this should be up for the task. It also works with USB-C PD charging rates, ensuring you’ll be able to take advantage of whatever speed your power adapter can dish out. Rated 4.3/5 stars.