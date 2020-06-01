Global  

Google postpones Android 11 ‘Beta Launch Show’ amid protests

PC World Monday, 1 June 2020 ()
While tech companies are still experimenting with how to launch products in the age of social distancing, Google has announced that the first Android 11 public beta will arrive on June 3 in a fairly traditional way: a YouTube stream.



*Update 6/1:* After protests broke out across the U.S. following the death of George Floyd, Google announced on its Android Developers Twitter account that it would be postponing the event, saying “now is not the time to celebrate.” It hasn’t announced when the new date will be but promised to “be back with more on Android 11, soon.”

