|
Bird strike on Snowbird engine likely caused fatal crash: report
|
|
Monday, 1 June 2020 ()
Canadian air force crash investigators are looking at a bird strike as the probable cause of the crash of a Snowbird demonstration jet in Kamloops, British Columbia last month.
|
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Pilot killed in small plane near Hemet, California
A small plane crashed in a rugged area near Hemet, southern California on Thursday (April 30) killing the pilot. An investigation has been opened to determine the cause of the crash.
Credit: Newsflare STUDIO Duration: 02:18Published
Related news from verified sources
Tweets about this