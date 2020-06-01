Global  

Bird strike on Snowbird engine likely caused fatal crash: report

CBC.ca Monday, 1 June 2020 ()
Canadian air force crash investigators are looking at a bird strike as the probable cause of the crash of a Snowbird demonstration jet in Kamloops, British Columbia last month.
