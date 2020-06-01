Global  

Amid protests, US police scanner apps and others saw record downloads

TechCrunch Monday, 1 June 2020 ()
Downloads of police scanner apps, tools for private communication and mobile safety apps hit record numbers this past weekend in the U.S., amid continued nationwide protests over the police killing of George Floyd, as well as the systemic problems of racial prejudice that plague the American justice system. According to new data from app store […]
Video credit: Wibbitz Top Stories - Published
News video: Protests Over Police Killings Erupt Across US

Protests Over Police Killings Erupt Across US 01:24

 Protests Over Police Killings Erupt Across US Fury was in the streets as protestors demanded justice after police murdered George Floyd, a black man, in Minneapolis. Protests and riots took place beyond Minnesota, with demonstrations hitting 17 cities, including New York City, Los Angeles,...

