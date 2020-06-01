Amid protests, US police scanner apps and others saw record downloads
Monday, 1 June 2020 () Downloads of police scanner apps, tools for private communication and mobile safety apps hit record numbers this past weekend in the U.S., amid continued nationwide protests over the police killing of George Floyd, as well as the systemic problems of racial prejudice that plague the American justice system. According to new data from app store […]
Protests Over Police Killings
Erupt Across US Fury was in the streets as protestors
demanded justice after police murdered
George Floyd, a black man, in Minneapolis. Protests and riots took place beyond Minnesota,
with demonstrations hitting 17 cities, including
New York City, Los Angeles,...