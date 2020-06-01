The shift to even more e-commerce spending in the US just accelerated by at least 2 years because of COVID-19, according to this chart from Morgan Stanley (AMZN)
Monday, 1 June 2020 () · Morgan Stanley expects COVID-19 to pull forward the US e-commerce penetration rate by at least two years.
· The firm estimates e-commerce to account for over 23% of US retail this year, up by more than 5 percentage points from the year before.
· It said more people are shopping online because they're sheltered home,...