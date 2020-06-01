Images claim to show iPhone 12 dummy units with relocated SIM tray to make room for 5G AiP Monday, 1 June 2020 ( 1 week ago )

A new report from supply chain blog Macotakara today offers a look at dummy units of all four iPhone 12 variants. The report also says that the SIM card slot will be relocated this year to accommodate the new antenna in package Qualcomm antenna module.



more…



