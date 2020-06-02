New members can enjoy 4-months of Audible for under $8 per month (Reg. $15/mo)

Tuesday, 2 June 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

Audible is currently offering new members a 4-months subscription for *$7.95* per month. Normally around $15 per month, this is among the best pricing that we’ve tracked in recent months and is the lowest available. Having an Audible subscription isn’t required to use the service, but it does come with many great perks. You’ll get a free audiobook each month along with select Audible originals included with your subscription. Plus, if you don’t like a book, just swap it for another one, no questions asked. All in all, Audible is a must-have resource if you enjoy listening to audiobooks of any capacity. Learn even more about Audible right here.



