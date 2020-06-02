Global  

Apple Music joins wider music industry Black Out Tuesday awareness campaign with app takeover

9to5Mac Tuesday, 2 June 2020 ()
Apple Music is joining in a music industry wide ‘Black Out Tuesday’ campaign, to raise awareness for Black Lives Matter in the wake of Minneapolis resident George Floyd being killed whilst under police arrest. Apple CEO Tim Cook previously tweeted his support of the protests happening across the US and around the world.

Apple Music has cancelled its usual Beats 1 radio schedule and is instead directing all iOS and macOS users to a single streaming station that celebrates the best in black music.

Video credit: CBS Dallas Digital - Published
News video: Music Industry Calls For Black Out Tuesday Amid Unrest

Music Industry Calls For Black Out Tuesday Amid Unrest 00:42

 he music industry is planning to turn off the music and hold a day to reflect and implement change in response to the death of George Floyd and the killings of other black people. Katie Johnston reports.

