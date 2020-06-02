Windows Update Inside SpaceX Crew Dragon? No, It’s Just A Meme
Tuesday, 2 June 2020 () What can you do on your first Cake Day on Reddit? For starters, you can create a meme and get 50K upvotes from the community and a user named u/thomasjadallah did exactly the same. He made a meme where Windows Update hijacks the computers of NASA astronauts sitting inside the SpaceX Crew Dragon. The meme […]
The post Windows Update Inside SpaceX Crew Dragon? No, It’s Just A Meme appeared first on Fossbytes.
Nearly 24 hours after launching from Florida, SpaceX's Crew Dragon capsule delivered NASA astronauts Bob Behnken and Doug Hurley to the International Space Station on Sunday, marking the first U.S. space capsule to do so with a crew since 2011. Gavino Garay has more.
US Astronauts Have Successfully Boarded the International Space Station At 10:16 a.m. EST on May 31, SpaceX’s Crew Dragon spacecraft successfully performed a problem-free docking at the International..