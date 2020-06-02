Global  

Windows Update Inside SpaceX Crew Dragon? No, It’s Just A Meme

Fossbytes Tuesday, 2 June 2020 ()
What can you do on your first Cake Day on Reddit? For starters, you can create a meme and get 50K upvotes from the community and a user named u/thomasjadallah did exactly the same. He made a meme where Windows Update hijacks the computers of NASA astronauts sitting inside the SpaceX Crew Dragon. The meme […]

