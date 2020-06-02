Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

‘Remove China Apps’ Goes Viral In India, But Is It Deleting All Chinese Apps?

Fossbytes Tuesday, 2 June 2020 ()
It seems that Indians have found a new way to boycott Chinese apps via “Remove China Apps” — an app that promises to help uninstall Chinese-origin apps from smartphones has gone viral in India. Developed by a Jaipur-based startup called One Touch AppLabs, Remove China Apps has crossed one million downloads on the Google Play […]

The post ‘Remove China Apps’ Goes Viral In India, But Is It Deleting All Chinese Apps? appeared first on Fossbytes.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video credit: ANI - Published
News video: India uninstalled crores of Chinese apps: Soman Wangchuck on his viral video

India uninstalled crores of Chinese apps: Soman Wangchuck on his viral video 03:02

 Education Reformist, Soman Wangchuck on his viral video on social media said that he was extremely happy not because his video went viral and it got number of views but because people were watching and understanding the content. On the Boycott of Chinese products, Soman Wangchuck said, "This is a...

Related videos from verified sources

Tibet main issue between India and China: Central Tibetan Administration President [Video]

Tibet main issue between India and China: Central Tibetan Administration President

The President of Central Tibetan Administration, Lobsang Sangay reacted over Chinese incursions in Ladakh territory. "Chinese incursion in Ladakh is happening after occupation of Tibet, hence Tibet is..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 02:21Published
Uninstalling Chinese Apps Will…’- Soman Wangchuck [Video]

Uninstalling Chinese Apps Will…’- Soman Wangchuck

Uninstalling Chinese Apps Will…’- Soman Wangchuck

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 02:58Published

Related news from verified sources

A service that detects ‘China apps’ goes viral in India

The app’s name says it all: Remove China Apps. Developed by a self-proclaimed “Indian startup” named OneTouch AppLabs, Remove China Apps crossed 1 million...
TechCrunch

Viral Remove China Apps “Removed” From Play Store For Misleading Users

The viral app dubbed ‘Remove China Apps’ recently came into the spotlight as an app that detects and helps delete Chinese apps from smartphones. Now Google...
Fossbytes


Tweets about this