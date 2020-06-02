‘Remove China Apps’ Goes Viral In India, But Is It Deleting All Chinese Apps?
Tuesday, 2 June 2020 () It seems that Indians have found a new way to boycott Chinese apps via “Remove China Apps” — an app that promises to help uninstall Chinese-origin apps from smartphones has gone viral in India. Developed by a Jaipur-based startup called One Touch AppLabs, Remove China Apps has crossed one million downloads on the Google Play […]
Education Reformist, Soman Wangchuck on his viral video on social media said that he was extremely happy not because his video went viral and it got number of views but because people were watching and understanding the content. On the Boycott of Chinese products, Soman Wangchuck said, "This is a...
The President of Central Tibetan Administration, Lobsang Sangay reacted over Chinese incursions in Ladakh territory. "Chinese incursion in Ladakh is happening after occupation of Tibet, hence Tibet is..