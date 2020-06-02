Global  

Mitron App: “Indian” TikTok Alternative Removed From Google Play Store

Fossbytes Tuesday, 2 June 2020 ()
The “Indian” TikTok alternative Mitron app is now banned from the Google Play Store. As per the reports, it has been removed due to its weak privacy policies. Earlier, the app capitalized on Indians’ anger at the TikTok app and crossed 5 million downloads within a month of its launch. It was also welcomed as […]

The post Mitron App: "Indian" TikTok Alternative Removed From Google Play Store appeared first on Fossbytes.
