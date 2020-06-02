Researchers find exposed data on millions of users of quiz app, TVSmiles
Tuesday, 2 June 2020 () TVSmiles, a Berlin-based mobile native advertising app whose users earn digital currency in exchange for engaging with branded content such as quizzes, apps and videos, has suffered a data breach. Security researcher UpGuard disclosed in a report today that it found an unsecured Amazon S3 bucket online last month — containing personal and device data […]
