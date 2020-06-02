Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Researchers find exposed data on millions of users of quiz app, TVSmiles
TechCrunch Tuesday, 2 June 2020 ()
TVSmiles, a Berlin-based mobile native advertising app whose users earn digital currency in exchange for engaging with branded content such as quizzes, apps and videos, has suffered a data breach. Security researcher UpGuard disclosed in a report today that it found an unsecured Amazon S3 bucket online last month — containing personal and device data […]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video credit: ANI - Published
News video: Facebook Set to Unveil New Manage Activity Feature to Make Bulk-post Deleting Easier

Facebook Set to Unveil New Manage Activity Feature to Make Bulk-post Deleting Easier 01:10

 Facebook is set to unveil a new feature called 'Manage Activity' that lets users delete their old posts. According to The Verge, the new feature can be used to delete individual posts or in bulk, and Facebook says it will offer filtering options to help find posts with specific people in them or in a...

Related videos from verified sources

Targeting Tools Can Woo Advertisers Through Pandemic: Channel 4’s Lewis [Video]

Targeting Tools Can Woo Advertisers Through Pandemic: Channel 4’s Lewis

LONDON -- UK broadcaster Channel 4 is seeing a 40% bump in views on All 4, its multi-platform on-demand player, during the coronavirus pandemic. Now all it has to do is reverse ad revenue that is..

Credit: BeetTV - Affiliate     Duration: 12:05Published
Taiwan is working on a social distancing app to fight COVID-19 [Video]

Taiwan is working on a social distancing app to fight COVID-19

TAIPEI — Taiwan is working on a social distancing app that people can download on a voluntary basis to help prevent the spread of the coronavirus, a cabinet official said on April 11. In an..

Credit: TomoNews US     Duration: 01:11Published

Tweets about this