Foreign actors and extremist groups are using disinformation on Twitter and other social networks to further inflame the protests across America, experts say (TWTR)

Business Insider Tuesday, 2 June 2020 ()
Foreign actors and extremist groups are using disinformation on Twitter and other social networks to further inflame the protests across America, experts say (TWTR)· Experts say Americans are being manipulated on social media by fake posts about unrest across the nation.  
· A former chief information officer of the White House says groups use fake photos and videos to manipulate Americans into emotional responses. 
· Researchers say social media following the death of George Floyd...
Video credit: Veuer - Published
News video: Experts Point to More Behind Protests Than Social Injustice, It’s COVID-19 Related Too

Experts Point to More Behind Protests Than Social Injustice, It’s COVID-19 Related Too 01:43

 Economists think there’s more to national protests than meets the eye, but rather it’s a combination of social injustice, a disproportionate health effect from COVID-19 and an economic toll taken on African Americans. Veuer’s Justin Kircher has more.

