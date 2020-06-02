VW just completed a $2.6-billion investment in Ford-backed ArgoAI — and an exec said the first autonomous vehicle would be the ID. BUZZ (F) Tuesday, 2 June 2020 ( 6 days ago )

· Ford, VW, and ArgoAI announced the completion of a $2.6 billion VW investment in the self-driving car startup, set in motion last July.

· VW's Munich-based autonomous division will now be rolled into ArgoAI's operations.

A VW executive also said that the ID. BUZZ electric vehicle would be the first product to get

