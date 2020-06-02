Tuesday, 2 June 2020 ( 6 days ago )

DiscountsMags is now offering a series of notable price drops as part of its Deals of the Week. Starting from just* $4* per year, we are getting a series of particularly solid deals on titles like Bon Appetit, Consumer Reports, Popular Mechanics, and Smithsonian. It’s not often we see these mags down this low, so jump in while you can if you’re interested. Head below for more details. more…



The post Magazine subs from $4/yr.: Bon Appetit, Consumer Reports, Smithsonian, more appeared first on 9to5Toys. DiscountsMags is now offering a series of notable price drops as part of its Deals of the Week. Starting from just* $4* per year, we are getting a series of particularly solid deals on titles like Bon Appetit, Consumer Reports, Popular Mechanics, and Smithsonian. It’s not often we see these mags down this low, so jump in while you can if you’re interested. Head below for more details. more…The post Magazine subs from $4/yr.: Bon Appetit, Consumer Reports, Smithsonian, more appeared first on 9to5Toys. 👓 View full article

