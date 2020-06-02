iPhone 11 is FREE with trade-in of eligible devices at Sprint Tuesday, 2 June 2020 ( 11 hours ago )

Sprint is offering Apple’s iPhone 11 for *FREE* when you trade-in an eligible device. Shipping is available at no cost or you can swing by your local store. Typically $699, we’ve previously seen this offer for around $5 per month in the past. You will need to sign-up for an 18-month commitment through Sprint’s Flex lease program. However, you can bounce out after 12-months with Sprint’s iPhone Forever offer. You can see the list of eligible trade-in devices on this landing page. iPhone 11 features a Liquid Retina HD display with a new dual-camera system designed to take some of the best smartphone pictures out there. Not to mention, it sports FaceID, support for wireless charging, and more.



more…



