Mark Zuckerberg defends Facebook's decision to allow Trump's post in internal meeting even as employees protest and resign (FB)
Tuesday, 2 June 2020 () · *Facebook is refusing to change its decision to allow a post from Donald Trump about the US protests.*
· *Late on Thursday, Trump posted "when the looting starts, the shooting starts" to Twitter and Facebook. Twitter said the post was "glorifying violence" and hid it with a disclaimer — but Facebook disagreed.*
· *At a...
Mark Zuckerberg defends Facebook policy The post saw Trump say he would "send in the National Guard" in response to protests in US cities, with the politician adding that "when the looting starts, the shooting starts". In response to the controversial comments, Zuckerberg wrote in a blog post: In...