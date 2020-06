Mark Zuckerberg defends Facebook's decision to allow Trump's post in internal meeting even as employees protest and resign (FB)

Tuesday, 2 June 2020 ( 6 hours ago )



· *Late on Thursday, Trump posted "when the looting starts,

· *At a... · *Facebook is refusing to change its decision to allow a post from Donald Trump about the US protests.*· *Late on Thursday, Trump posted "when the looting starts, the shooting starts " to Twitter and Facebook. Twitter said the post was " glorifying violence " and hid it with a disclaimer — but Facebook disagreed.*· *At a 👓 View full article