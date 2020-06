Related news from verified sources Canadian telcos tap Ericsson, Nokia for 5G equipment amid Huawei uncertainty Bell Canada on Tuesday chose Sweden's Ericsson to be its 5G network equipment supplier, while smaller rival Telus Corp picked Ericsson and Finland's Nokia Oyj ,...

