Multiplayer FPS Game ‘Valorant’ Is Now Available To Play For Free Wednesday, 3 June 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

Valorant is a free-to-play multiplayer FPS game developed and published by Riot Games, the studio that gave us League of Legends. Valorant was in closed Beta for quite a while, and even then, it had almost 3 million players. The game is already one of the most-watched games on streaming platforms like Twitch. Now, Valorant […]



The post Multiplayer FPS Game 'Valorant' Is Now Available To Play For Free appeared first on Fossbytes.

