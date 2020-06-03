Multiplayer FPS Game ‘Valorant’ Is Now Available To Play For Free
Wednesday, 3 June 2020 () Valorant is a free-to-play multiplayer FPS game developed and published by Riot Games, the studio that gave us League of Legends. Valorant was in closed Beta for quite a while, and even then, it had almost 3 million players. The game is already one of the most-watched games on streaming platforms like Twitch. Now, Valorant […]
