K-pop stans are flooding right-wing hashtags like #BlueLivesMatter and #MAGA
Wednesday, 3 June 2020 () A sampling of K-pop content from the #BlueLivesMatter hashtag on Instagram. | Photo: The Verge
K-pop stans have a fearsome reputation online, able to mobilize in vast numbers in support of their chosen cause. Usually that just means spreading the gospel of K-pop, but as protests have erupted across America in response to the police killing of George Floyd, and President Trump has threatened to send in the military against those on the streets, fans have found a new cause: flooding right-wing hashtags like #MAGA and #BlueLivesMatter with memes, GIFs, and videos of their favorite K-pop artists.
This recent political activation seems to have started after the Dallas Police Department asked the public on Sunday to submit videos of “illegal activity from the protests” via a dedicated app. Stans responded by submitting K-pop content...