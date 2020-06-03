K-pop stans are flooding right-wing hashtags like #BlueLivesMatter and #MAGA Wednesday, 3 June 2020 ( 54 minutes ago )

A sampling of K-pop content from the #BlueLivesMatter hashtag on Instagram. | Photo: The Verge



K-pop stans have a fearsome reputation online, able to mobilize in vast numbers in support of their chosen cause. Usually that just means spreading the gospel of K-pop, but as protests have erupted across America in response to the police killing of George Floyd, and President Trump has threatened to send in the military against those on the streets, fans have found a new cause: flooding right-wing hashtags like #MAGA and #BlueLivesMatter with memes, GIFs, and videos of their favorite K-pop artists.



This recent political activation seems to have started after the Dallas Police Department asked the public on Sunday to submit videos of “illegal activity from the protests” via a dedicated app. Stans responded by submitting K-pop content... A sampling of K-pop content from the #BlueLivesMatter hashtag on Instagram. | Photo: The VergeK-pop stans have a fearsome reputation online, able to mobilize in vast numbers in support of their chosen cause. Usually that just means spreading the gospel of K-pop, but as protests have erupted across America in response to the police killing of George Floyd, and President Trump has threatened to send in the military against those on the streets, fans have found a new cause: flooding right-wing hashtags like #MAGA and #BlueLivesMatter with memes, GIFs, and videos of their favorite K-pop artists.This recent political activation seems to have started after the Dallas Police Department asked the public on Sunday to submit videos of “illegal activity from the protests” via a dedicated app. Stans responded by submitting K-pop content... 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

Tweets about this Cérebro 🧠 Reverso RT @verge: K-pop stans are flooding right-wing hashtags like #BlueLivesMatter and #MAGA https://t.co/GAuAYzwUBJ https://t.co/vDNFDS6vsS 33 seconds ago E_Got_Smokin_Scrolls 💜💛 K-pop stans coming through flooding out right-wing hashtags. 😂 https://t.co/pV9JAYBRy1 1 minute ago