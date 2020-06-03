Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Nine things we learned from leaked audio of Mark Zuckerberg facing his employees

The Verge Wednesday, 3 June 2020 ()
Nine things we learned from leaked audio of Mark Zuckerberg facing his employeesIllustration by James Bareham / The Verge

On Tuesday morning, Mark Zuckerberg held a meeting with employees over video chat to address concerns related to the company’s decision not to take action on some recent posts by President Trump. As I reported on Thursday, the decision sparked an unusual amount of internal dissent among employees, and on Monday it spilled over into public with a virtual walkout of a few hundred employees.

Employees sent me a recording of the Tuesday meeting, and it offers a valuable window into Mark Zuckerberg’s decision-making progress, his planned next steps, and the ongoing dissatisfaction of some employees. My colleague Adi Robertson listened in with me. She wrote:



While Zuckerberg said he should have offered more transparency to employees, he stood...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video credit: Wibbitz Studio - Published
News video: Facebook Employees Protest Over Mark Zuckerberg's Handling of Trump Posts

Facebook Employees Protest Over Mark Zuckerberg's Handling of Trump Posts 01:42

 Facebook Employees Protest Over Mark Zuckerberg's Handling of Trump Posts A source tells CNN Business that some workers at the social media giant took part in a virtual walkout on Monday. The source adds that Facebook, which has a workforce of 48,000, will not take any action against employees who...

Related videos from verified sources

Facebook allows permanent work from home for many employees [Video]

Facebook allows permanent work from home for many employees

Through a live-streamed town hall, Facebook's CEO Mark Zuckerberg on Thursday announced that many of the employees of the tech giant will be allowed to work from home even after COVID-19..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:10Published
Facebook to permanently embrace remote work [Video]

Facebook to permanently embrace remote work

Facebook Inc will permanently embrace remote work even after coronavirus lockdowns ease, Chief Executive Mark Zuckerberg said on Thursday, accelerating the tech sector's geographic diversification away..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:25Published

Tweets about this

ON306HFJ

Hiroshi.jp.mx RT @verge: Nine things we learned from leaked audio of Mark Zuckerberg facing his employees https://t.co/Qh3LmMglZO https://t.co/pUYT1mRPul 27 seconds ago

Lord_bibou

Kawaii Kaiju RT @Faskil: Nine things we learned from leaked audio of Mark Zuckerberg facing his employees https://t.co/Huo4HFRMdj https://t.co/8ybeOK8YRM 2 minutes ago

Faskil

Faskil Nine things we learned from leaked audio of Mark Zuckerberg facing his employees https://t.co/Huo4HFRMdj https://t.co/8ybeOK8YRM 3 minutes ago

Farhann8

Farhan Rasheed Nine things we learned from leaked audio of Mark Zuckerberg facing his employees https://t.co/mMOnb7S1O8 5 minutes ago

i_am_fabs

Fabian Pimminger Nine things we learned from leaked audio of Mark Zuckerberg facing his employees https://t.co/OcRrUhzKqO 12 minutes ago

NcsVentures

National Cyber Security Nine things we learned from leaked audio of Mark Zuckerberg facing his employees | #comptia https://t.co/2fCgurG9yX 17 minutes ago

RobinFromXipe

Robin Xipe Nine things we learned from leaked audio of Mark Zuckerberg facing his employees Read More in… https://t.co/7zF5btDOP0 26 minutes ago

nswint

Noah Swint Nine things we learned from leaked audio of Mark Zuckerberg facing his employees https://t.co/PB0QaCxDVc 32 minutes ago