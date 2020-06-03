Nine things we learned from leaked audio of Mark Zuckerberg facing his employees
Wednesday, 3 June 2020 () Illustration by James Bareham / The Verge
On Tuesday morning, Mark Zuckerberg held a meeting with employees over video chat to address concerns related to the company’s decision not to take action on some recent posts by President Trump. As I reported on Thursday, the decision sparked an unusual amount of internal dissent among employees, and on Monday it spilled over into public with a virtual walkout of a few hundred employees.
Employees sent me a recording of the Tuesday meeting, and it offers a valuable window into Mark Zuckerberg’s decision-making progress, his planned next steps, and the ongoing dissatisfaction of some employees. My colleague Adi Robertson listened in with me. She wrote:
While Zuckerberg said he should have offered more transparency to employees, he stood...
Facebook Employees Protest Over Mark Zuckerberg's Handling of Trump Posts A source tells CNN Business that some workers at the social media giant took part in a virtual walkout on Monday. The source adds that Facebook, which has a workforce of 48,000, will not take any action against employees who...
Facebook Inc will permanently embrace remote work even after coronavirus lockdowns ease, Chief Executive Mark Zuckerberg said on Thursday, accelerating the tech sector's geographic diversification away..
Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:25Published
Tweets about this
Hiroshi.jp.mx RT @verge: Nine things we learned from leaked audio of Mark Zuckerberg facing his employees https://t.co/Qh3LmMglZO https://t.co/pUYT1mRPul 27 seconds ago
Kawaii Kaiju RT @Faskil: Nine things we learned from leaked audio of Mark Zuckerberg facing his employees https://t.co/Huo4HFRMdj https://t.co/8ybeOK8YRM 2 minutes ago
Faskil Nine things we learned from leaked audio of Mark Zuckerberg facing his employees https://t.co/Huo4HFRMdj https://t.co/8ybeOK8YRM 3 minutes ago
Farhan Rasheed Nine things we learned from leaked audio of Mark Zuckerberg facing his employees https://t.co/mMOnb7S1O8 5 minutes ago
Fabian Pimminger Nine things we learned from leaked audio of Mark Zuckerberg facing his employees https://t.co/OcRrUhzKqO 12 minutes ago