Viral Remove China Apps “Removed” From Play Store For Misleading Users

Fossbytes Wednesday, 3 June 2020 ()
The viral app dubbed ‘Remove China Apps’ recently came into the spotlight as an app that detects and helps delete Chinese apps from smartphones. Now Google itself has removed the app from Play Store for violating its Deceptive Behavior Policy. This policy prohibits software from encouraging or misleading users into “removing or disabling third-party apps.” And this […]

