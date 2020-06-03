Viral Remove China Apps “Removed” From Play Store For Misleading Users
Wednesday, 3 June 2020 () The viral app dubbed ‘Remove China Apps’ recently came into the spotlight as an app that detects and helps delete Chinese apps from smartphones. Now Google itself has removed the app from Play Store for violating its Deceptive Behavior Policy. This policy prohibits software from encouraging or misleading users into “removing or disabling third-party apps.” And this […]
Education Reformist, Soman Wangchuck on his viral video on social media said that he was extremely happy not because his video went viral and it got number of views but because people were watching and understanding the content. On the Boycott of Chinese products, Soman Wangchuck said, "This is a...