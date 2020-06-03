Bring Disney+, more to the guest room TV with Roku Express HD at $24 (20% off) Wednesday, 3 June 2020 ( 3 hours ago )

Amazon offers the 2019 Roku Express HD Streaming Media Player for *$24 with free shipping *for Prime members or in orders over $25. Over at Best Buy you’ll find it for $1 more. Good for a 20% discount from the usual $30 going rate, today’s offer matches our previous mention for the 2020 low. Perfect for bringing smart functionality to the guest room, den, or office TV, Roku Express HD delivers all of the usual perks the brand’s lineup of streaming devices are known for. Alongside access to popular services from Netflix and Hulu to Apple TV+ and Disney+, there’s 1080p playback, Dolby Atmos HDMI passthrough, and more. Rated 4.6/5 stars from over 12,500 customers and you can learn more in our announcement coverage.



