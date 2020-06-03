Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Amazon 1-day shaver sale up to 25% off with deals starting from $16

9to5Toys Wednesday, 3 June 2020 ()
Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Beeebo-us (97% positive in the last 12-months) via Amazon is offering up to *25% off* men’s and women’s razors. Everything ships free for Prime members or in orders over $25, with solid 4+ star ratings across the board. One standout is the Flyco Men’s Rotary Wet/Dry Electric Razor for* $30.25*. Regularly $49, today’s offer is nearly 40% off the going rate and the best price we can find. This wet/dry shaver has smart cleaning notifications and features an IPX7 waterproof rating, leaving the entire body washable. Along with a handy pop-up trimmer, the included USB cable can fully recharge the razor in 1-hour to provide up to 90-minutes of cordless shaving. Head below for even more shaver deals. more…

The post Amazon 1-day shaver sale up to 25% off with deals starting from $16 appeared first on 9to5Toys.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Related videos from verified sources

Best Buy Having An Apple Product Sale For Memorial Day [Video]

Best Buy Having An Apple Product Sale For Memorial Day

Best Buy has some rare, valuable deals on a range of products for Memorial Day. Included in those deals are a wide range of Apple products and massive savings. If you're in the market for a new Apple..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:42Published
Amazon Deals | Greg's Geek Fix [Video]

Amazon Deals | Greg's Geek Fix

The “Today’s Deals” section is returning to the Amazon home page. This is a sign that the company is returning to normal operations and is finally able to keep up with some of the unpresidented..

Credit: ABC Action News     Duration: 00:38Published

Related news from verified sources

Amazon’s Best of the Month Kindle sale takes up to 80% off eBooks from $1

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is taking up to* 80% off* its Best of the Month Kindle eBooks priced from* $0.99*. All of...
9to5Toys

Smart plugs, Alexa light strips, more from $16 in today’s Gold Box (25% off)

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, TanTan Direct (98% positive in the last 12-months) via Amazon is offering up to *25% off* smart home...
9to5Toys

Save up to 30% on pearl jewelry in Amazon’s 1-day sale starting at $34

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, The Pearl Source (99% positive all-time feedback from 7,100+) via Amazon is taking up to* 30% off a*...
9to5Toys


Tweets about this