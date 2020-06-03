Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Start your DIY journey with Milwaukee’s M12 3-tool kit at $199 (Reg. $348)

9to5Toys Wednesday, 3 June 2020 ()
Home Depot is offering the Milwaukee M12 3-Piece Toolkit for *$199* *shipped*. Normally going for $348, this is one of the best prices that we’ve tracked for a similar toolkit in recent memory. Offering a drill/driver, impact, and ⅜-inch ratchet, you’ll get everything needed to start your DIY projects. I recently started doing some car repair and home DIY projects and really enjoy using my Milwaukee M12 impact driver as it makes light work of jobs that would otherwise be tiresome. Plus, you’ll get both the 4.0Ah and 2.0Ah batteries for longer runtime. Rated 4.7/5 stars.

more…

The post Start your DIY journey with Milwaukee’s M12 3-tool kit at $199 (Reg. $348) appeared first on 9to5Toys.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Tweets about this

ayahope_

J-Aya⁷ RT @Vs_Winter_Bear: When did you start your journey with @BTS_twt9 minutes ago

Lizzy_The_Beast

Elizabeth Boyle RT @heyitsanika: Trying to find books on racism (and anti-racism)? Collaborated with @HannahYasharoff to find titles and get expert suggest… 18 minutes ago

RMel4060

Seeker of Knowledge about Myself RT @Billionairelaw: Every big journey in your life, starts with one single small step. Take it every single day. And watch how far you'll… 28 minutes ago

btsheaven1

⟭⟬ btsheaven1 ⁷ ⟬⟭🌱☁️ @Vs_Winter_Bear @BTS_twt Larissa, when did you start your journey with the boys? 30 minutes ago

nave_brianna

Bri RT @thec4pemd: #highereducationday🎓 To those who are still in school or about to start your college journey, know that you can do this with… 35 minutes ago

Vs_Winter_Bear

⟭⟬ ⁷ 𖧵🏳️‍🌈 When did you start your journey with @BTS_twt44 minutes ago

D1Nolwen

Nolwen Ella-Menye RT @CoachSkinz: Summer Mac Checklist 1. Pre-Screen Survey 2. H20 (1 Gal Jug) 3. Flats/Cleats 4. Bag to carry your stuff *Optional: Mask/Glo… 1 hour ago

epuujee

Purevdorj Enkhjargal RT @AnalyticsVidhya: Power up your career with the best and most popular data science language, Python. Join this free course on #Python s… 1 hour ago