Start your DIY journey with Milwaukee’s M12 3-tool kit at $199 (Reg. $348)

Wednesday, 3 June 2020 ( 4 days ago )

Home Depot is offering the Milwaukee M12 3-Piece Toolkit for *$199* *shipped*. Normally going for $348, this is one of the best prices that we’ve tracked for a similar toolkit in recent memory. Offering a drill/driver, impact, and ⅜-inch ratchet, you’ll get everything needed to start your DIY projects. I recently started doing some car repair and home DIY projects and really enjoy using my Milwaukee M12 impact driver as it makes light work of jobs that would otherwise be tiresome. Plus, you’ll get both the 4.0Ah and 2.0Ah batteries for longer runtime. Rated 4.7/5 stars.



