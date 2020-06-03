Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

CES will be held in-person in Las Vegas next year

The Verge Wednesday, 3 June 2020 ()
CES will be held in-person in Las Vegas next yearPhoto by Amelia Holowaty Krales / The Verge

The group behind CES plans to hold the enormous tech convention in person in Las Vegas next January, despite concerns that the coronavirus pandemic may still be a threat. The Consumer Technology Association announced today that it intends to give exhibitors a way to showcase their products “both physically in Las Vegas and digitally.”

The stakes are high for CES. It’s one of the largest conventions held each year in Las Vegas, responsible for bringing a huge number of visitors to the city, with around 175,000 attendees last year. The Las Vegas Convention Center, the primary venue where the event is held, is scheduled to complete a $980 million expansion just in time for next year’s show. And while consumers may know CES as the event...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas - Published
News video: Vegas officer remains on life support; community showing support

Vegas officer remains on life support; community showing support 01:52

 A Las Vegas police officer remains on life support Tuesday evening after a shooting during Monday's protest and the community was showing support throughout the day.

Related videos from verified sources

Trump seeks new location for Republican National Convention [Video]

Trump seeks new location for Republican National Convention

President Trump is looking for a new location for this summer's Republican National Convention. Last night he announced it would no longer be held in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas     Duration: 00:25Published
One of NYPD's top cops takes a knee and hugs protesters [Video]

One of NYPD's top cops takes a knee and hugs protesters

A moving display of compassion and unity between police and protesters in New York. On Monday, police chief Terence Monahan took a knee with one protester and hugged others.

Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas     Duration: 00:41Published

Tweets about this

zlabiz

Zla Official CES will be held in-person in Las Vegas next year – The Verge https://t.co/xmOAu84MSR 2 minutes ago

DikshaJ96205617

Diksha Jadhav RT @YogitaKshirsag6: #justiceformedicos #cancelmedicalexams #muhs If anyone student get's infected due to covid during exams who will be h… 6 minutes ago

Baloch8071

BabarIqbalBaloch RT @MohsinIltaf77: If no reference filed, why you spent 3 months in jail, All of you have been exposed by the PTI، The time is not far away… 6 minutes ago

Brian_views

Brian RT @CRRJA5: I say this because I don’t foresee one person receiving an indictment Crimes were committed but no one will be held accountable… 6 minutes ago

CRRJA5

Constitutional Republic TEXT TRUMP 88022 I say this because I don’t foresee one person receiving an indictment Crimes were committed but no one will be held… https://t.co/DMf56grAe3 7 minutes ago

wtagraphix

WTA Graphix, Inc. RT @WebDesignHat: CES will be held in-person in Las Vegas next year https://t.co/vBP94QBRuH https://t.co/2QoEFb9uWy 17 minutes ago

WebDesignHat

Web Design Hat CES will be held in-person in Las Vegas next year https://t.co/vBP94QBRuH https://t.co/2QoEFb9uWy 18 minutes ago

RachelEnders3

Rachel! Imagine, if you will, a series of events in which you have not seen a person of color but a motorcyclist with one o… https://t.co/tMYU01gXCd 23 minutes ago