Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

We talked with the CEO of Webull, the stock-trading app on a mission to take Robinhood's users. He said the fintech is 'going product crazy' and revealed plans for a slew of new features.

Business Insider Wednesday, 3 June 2020 ()
We talked with the CEO of Webull, the stock-trading app on a mission to take Robinhood's users. He said the fintech is 'going product crazy' and revealed plans for a slew of new features.· Webull, a competitor to Robinhood, is preparing for a string of product launches this year as a volatile stock market draws traders to self-directed tools, chief executive Anthony Denier told Business Insider.
· On top of the brokerage offering, the fintech planned to offer passive investing options, a cash management...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Related videos from verified sources

COVID-19 Changes Everyone’s Context: Mastercard’s Rajamannar [Video]

COVID-19 Changes Everyone’s Context: Mastercard’s Rajamannar

As the sun sets on cookies, many are looking to contextual advertising, the practise of targeting not the audience for content but the content itself, to offer up the best advertising results. In..

Credit: BeetTV - Affiliate     Duration: 04:17Published

Tweets about this

seyraud

Eyraud Stéphane RT @businessinsider: We talked with the CEO of Webull, the stock-trading app on a mission to take Robinhood's users. He said the fintech is… 5 days ago

crash_signal

Crash Signal We talked with the CEO of Webull, the stock-trading app on a mission to take Robinhood's users. He said the fintech… https://t.co/p8Ry1HgQvp 5 days ago

Principal_IT

Principal-IT We talked with the CEO of Webull, the stock-trading app on a mission to take Robinhood's users. He said the fintech… https://t.co/pKrC5AkaLK 5 days ago

HPTarget

HP Targeting, Inc. We talked with the CEO of Webull, the stock-trading app on a mission to take Robinhood's users. He said the fintech… https://t.co/2hoeh26wbO 5 days ago

FintechBot

FintechBot We talked with the CEO of Webull, the stock-trading app on a mission to take Robinhood's users. He said the fintech… https://t.co/HJuk2cplB3 5 days ago

businessinsider

Business Insider We talked with the CEO of Webull, the stock-trading app on a mission to take Robinhood's users. He said the fintech… https://t.co/rgMHpeLuBy 5 days ago