We talked with the CEO of Webull, the stock-trading app on a mission to take Robinhood's users. He said the fintech is 'going product crazy' and revealed plans for a slew of new features. Wednesday, 3 June 2020 ( 5 days ago )

· Webull, a competitor to Robinhood, is preparing for a string of product launches this year as a volatile stock market draws traders to self-directed tools, chief executive Anthony Denier told Business Insider.

· On top of the brokerage offering, the fintech planned to offer passive investing options, a cash management... · Webull, a competitor to Robinhood, is preparing for a string of product launches this year as a volatile stock market draws traders to self-directed tools, chief executive Anthony Denier told Business Insider.· On top of the brokerage offering, the fintech planned to offer passive investing options, a cash management 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

Related videos from verified sources COVID-19 Changes Everyone’s Context: Mastercard’s Rajamannar



As the sun sets on cookies, many are looking to contextual advertising, the practise of targeting not the audience for content but the content itself, to offer up the best advertising results. In.. Credit: BeetTV - Affiliate Duration: 04:17 Published on April 23, 2020

Tweets about this Eyraud Stéphane RT @businessinsider: We talked with the CEO of Webull, the stock-trading app on a mission to take Robinhood's users. He said the fintech is… 5 days ago Crash Signal We talked with the CEO of Webull, the stock-trading app on a mission to take Robinhood's users. He said the fintech… https://t.co/p8Ry1HgQvp 5 days ago Principal-IT We talked with the CEO of Webull, the stock-trading app on a mission to take Robinhood's users. He said the fintech… https://t.co/pKrC5AkaLK 5 days ago HP Targeting, Inc. We talked with the CEO of Webull, the stock-trading app on a mission to take Robinhood's users. He said the fintech… https://t.co/2hoeh26wbO 5 days ago FintechBot We talked with the CEO of Webull, the stock-trading app on a mission to take Robinhood's users. He said the fintech… https://t.co/HJuk2cplB3 5 days ago Business Insider We talked with the CEO of Webull, the stock-trading app on a mission to take Robinhood's users. He said the fintech… https://t.co/rgMHpeLuBy 5 days ago