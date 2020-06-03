Best Mac WWDC app gains clip sharing, transcripts, and ‘Community’ feature ahead of Apple’s virtual keynote Wednesday, 3 June 2020 ( 5 days ago )

WWDC 2020 is set to start on June 22nd as a virtual event and Apple has said it’s planning to share more about what to expect through its Developer app later this month. However, a Mac version of the app is still missing. Fortunately, the unofficial WWDC app for Mac has been updated and is ready for this year’s digital WWDC with some notable new features.



The post Best Mac WWDC app gains clip sharing, transcripts, and 'Community' feature ahead of Apple's virtual keynote appeared first on 9to5Mac.

