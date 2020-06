Related videos from verified sources Trump Urges Governors To Deploy National Guard, Threatens Use Of US Military



President Trump called on all U.S. governors to "dominate the streets" in order to quell the wave of riots and looting that have accompanied peaceful protests over the death of George Floyd. Credit: CBS2 LA Duration: 04:45 Published 2 days ago U.N. Chief Calls On Political Leaders And Law Enforcement To Listen To Protestors And Show Restraint



Much of the United States has erupted into protests over racial inequality and police brutality. United Nations chief Antonio Guterres has called on U.S. leaders and authorities to listen to.. Credit: Wochit Duration: 00:37 Published 2 days ago

Tweets about this