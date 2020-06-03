Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Change.org is keeping the money raised through its record-breaking George Floyd petition — and some donors say they feel misled

Business Insider Wednesday, 3 June 2020 ()
Change.org is keeping the money raised through its record-breaking George Floyd petition — and some donors say they feel misled· A Change.org petition that calls for "Justice for George Floyd" became the most-signed US petition in the site's history, racking up over 11 million signatures.
· After people sign the petition, Change.org urges them to "become a hero" by donating money to "get the petition on the agenda."
· But some donors are now...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate - Published
News video: Bucky Brooks: Most effective way athletes can contribute to change is with time and commitment

Bucky Brooks: Most effective way athletes can contribute to change is with time and commitment 08:40

 Marcellus Wiley, Bucky Brooks and LaVar Arrington discuss the ongoing protests around the country after the death of George Floyd. Hear why Bucky thinks that athletes can contribute to enacting change in the world with their time and commitment.

Related videos from verified sources

WEB EXTRA: Memorial For George Floyd in Minneapolis [Video]

WEB EXTRA: Memorial For George Floyd in Minneapolis

There is a growing memorial for George Floyd at the scene in Minneapolis, MN where he was pinned down during an arrest on Memorial Day. Flowers and signs honor his life and call for peace, justice, and..

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 00:42Published
Man walking 1k miles to call for change [Video]

Man walking 1k miles to call for change

An Alabama man is hoping to walk a long way to raise awareness about the death of George Floyd. Yesterday he started the thousand mile walk from Huntsville to the site of Floyd's death in Minneapolis.

Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas     Duration: 01:56Published

Related news from verified sources

'Justice for George Floyd' becomes most signed petition in Change.org history

With more than six million signatures, an online petition demanding for the arrest of four police officers involved in the death of George Floyd has become the...
CTV News


Tweets about this