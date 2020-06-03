PSA: Sony’s rarely in-stock DS4 Back Button Attachment is now available at $30 Wednesday, 3 June 2020 ( 1 week ago )

Sony came out of nowhere at the tail end of last year with its new DualShock 4 Back Button Attachment. The add-on device attaches to any DualShock 4 controller to provide additional controls and a mini OLED display. While the device has been mostly sold out and very hard to get since it was released, all of that changes today as it is now in-stock at Best Buy. More details below. more…



The post PSA: Sony's rarely in-stock DS4 Back Button Attachment is now available at $30 appeared first on 9to5Toys.

