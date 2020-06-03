The White House's unproven claims on Facebook and Twitter that antifa activists are placing bricks to incite riots have been taken down (FB)
· *The White House spread a conspiracy theory that "antifa" activists are placing caches of bricks around cities to incite riots.*
· *There's no evidence for this theory, that has circulated on social media in recent days, and many of the suspicious pallets have been found to have legitimate purposes.*
· *Antifa is...
In the White House Rose Garden on Monday, President Donald Trump threatened to deploy US military troops to stop protests over the death of George Floyd. As Trump made his remarks, a crowd of peaceful protesters was tear-gassed outside of the White House. The tear-gassing was to clear the way for...