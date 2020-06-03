Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Telus director Stockwell Day steps down after likening racism to childhood bullying

Reuters Wednesday, 3 June 2020 ()
Canadian telecom firm Telus Corp said director Stockwell Day had stepped down from its board a day after the former cabinet minister compared enduring racism to his experience of being teased in school for wearing glasses.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Related videos from verified sources

'The Mandalorian' given docuseries treatment for Star Wars Day [Video]

'The Mandalorian' given docuseries treatment for Star Wars Day

Director Jon Favreau is taking Star Wars fans behind the scenes of his hit spin-off show The Mandalorian in a new docuseries.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 00:40Published
This Day in History: Jackie Robinson Breaks Color Barrier [Video]

This Day in History: Jackie Robinson Breaks Color Barrier

This Day in History: Jackie Robinson Breaks Color Barrier April 15, 1947 The 28-year-old baseball player became the first African American to play for Major League Baseball. The Georgia native stepped..

Credit: Wibbitz Studio     Duration: 01:05Published

Tweets about this