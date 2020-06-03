Telus director Stockwell Day steps down after likening racism to childhood bullying
Wednesday, 3 June 2020 () Canadian telecom firm Telus Corp said director Stockwell Day had stepped down from its board a day after the former cabinet minister compared enduring racism to his experience of being teased in school for wearing glasses.
This Day in History: Jackie Robinson Breaks Color Barrier April 15, 1947 The 28-year-old baseball player became the first African American to play for Major League Baseball. The Georgia native stepped..