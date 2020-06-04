Global  

Greenie 20.04 Released: Ubuntu-Based Linux Distro For E-Book Readers And Authors

Fossbytes Thursday, 4 June 2020
Greenie Linux is a Ubuntu-based Linux distribution specially designed for e-book readers and writers. It originates from Slovakia and hence optimized for users in Slovakia and the Czech Republic. However, Greenie OS also supports the English language. Stanislav Hoferek, Greenie Linux developer, has recently released the new version Greenie 20.04. The latest release packs the power […]

