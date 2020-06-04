|
News24.com | PIC | Snake catcher to the rescue as 2 massive black mambas 'dance' in KwaZulu-Natal backyard
Thursday, 4 June 2020 ()
Veteran KwaZulu-Natal-based snake catcher Nick Evans is chuffed after getting up close and personal with a 2.95m black mamba, his biggest catch ever.
