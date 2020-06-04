Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

News24.com | PIC | Snake catcher to the rescue as 2 massive black mambas 'dance' in KwaZulu-Natal backyard
News24 Thursday, 4 June 2020 ()
Veteran KwaZulu-Natal-based snake catcher Nick Evans is chuffed after getting up close and personal with a 2.95m black mamba, his biggest catch ever.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Related videos from verified sources

Western Rat Snake [Video]

Western Rat Snake

Occurred on May 23, 2020 / Waynesville, Missouri, USA Info from Licensor: "I’m in my backyard with a Western Rat snake. I filmed it and am the only person featured in it."

Credit: Viral Hog Content     Duration: 00:59Published
Rare white cobra caught in southern India [Video]

Rare white cobra caught in southern India

A man in south India discovered a rare albino cobra slithering in his home and contacted a local snake catcher to rescue it. Jagadeesh, a resident of P.N. Puthur in Coimbatore, Kerala, called snake..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 00:49Published
Animal rescuer pulls out venomous snake from underneath concrete slab in southern India [Video]

Animal rescuer pulls out venomous snake from underneath concrete slab in southern India

A venomous snake was rescued by an animal rescuer after it strayed into a neighbourhood in southern India's Andhra Pradesh The incident took place near Vani Sea Foods, a fishing and fish farming..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 01:12Published

Tweets about this