Social media sites are cracking down on users doing a 'George Floyd Challenge' where they put a knee on a friend's neck

Business Insider Thursday, 4 June 2020 ()
Social media sites are cracking down on users doing a 'George Floyd Challenge' where they put a knee on a friend's neck· A shocking new challenge has been circulating on social media, in which users appear to mock George Floyd's death by kneeling on their friends' necks.
· Social media websites are taking a stance against the trend, with Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok all blocking posts under the #GeorgeFloydChallenge hashtag.
· In the UK,...
Video credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX - Published
News video: George Floyd Protests Prompting Parents To Talk To Kids About Racism

George Floyd Protests Prompting Parents To Talk To Kids About Racism 01:53

 Protests across the nation over the death of George Floyd are forcing parents to have tough conversations about racism with their children. Experts say these talks are necessary and must happen early and more often.

