Social media sites are cracking down on users doing a 'George Floyd Challenge' where they put a knee on a friend's neck
Thursday, 4 June 2020 () · A shocking new challenge has been circulating on social media, in which users appear to mock George Floyd's death by kneeling on their friends' necks.
· Social media websites are taking a stance against the trend, with Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok all blocking posts under the #GeorgeFloydChallenge hashtag.
· In the UK,...
Protests across the nation over the death of George Floyd are forcing parents to have tough conversations about racism with their children. Experts say these talks are necessary and must happen early and more often.