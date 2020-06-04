Score a $50 adidas gift card for $40 with free delivery + more from $15

Global  

9to5Toys Thursday, 4 June 2020 ()
PayPal is now offering $50 adidas gift cards for *$40 with free digital delivery*. That’s 20% off and among the best discounts we have ever see on adidas gift cards. This credit can be used either in-store or at the official adidas site. Not only can you get even deeper deals during sitewide sale events and the like, but these cards are a great way to score a nice discount on new releases that don’t usually go on sale right away. Head below for more. more…

