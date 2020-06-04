Global  

You can now download Overcooked for FREE at Epic Games Store

9to5Toys Thursday, 4 June 2020 ()
The Epic Games Store is offering Overcooked for *free* this week. As part of its ongoing Mega Sale, PC gamers can now head over to the Epic online storefront to claim a copy of the game for* free*. This promotion will run from today through June 11 when Overcooked will be replaced by another freebie. Head below for all the details. more…

The post You can now download Overcooked for FREE at Epic Games Store appeared first on 9to5Toys.
