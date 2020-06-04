Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

ET Deals: Dell Alienware M15 R1 Intel Core i7 Nvidia RTX 2070 Max-Q for $1,399, Logitech G604 Lightspeed Wireless Gaming Mouse just $69

ExtremeTech Thursday, 4 June 2020 ()
ET Deals: Dell Alienware M15 R1 Intel Core i7 Nvidia RTX 2070 Max-Q for $1,399, Logitech G604 Lightspeed Wireless Gaming Mouse just $69Today, you can get one of Dell's best gaming laptops with more than $800 cut off the price tag. You can also save 30 percent on a new Logitech G604 Lightspeed mouse, which works well for both gaming and office work.

The post ET Deals: Dell Alienware M15 R1 Intel Core i7 Nvidia RTX 2070 Max-Q for $1,399, Logitech G604 Lightspeed Wireless Gaming Mouse just $69 appeared first on ExtremeTech.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Related videos from verified sources

Top 10 Best Wireless Gaming Headsets [Video]

Top 10 Best Wireless Gaming Headsets

You can’t put a price on great audio – or can you? For this list, we’re looking at the best wireless headsets across different platforms and price ranges.

Credit: WatchMojo     Duration: 09:02Published
MSI GS66 Stealth review: A premium gaming laptop in a crowded field [Video]

MSI GS66 Stealth review: A premium gaming laptop in a crowded field

MSI's GS66 Stealth is a solid followup to the GS65, one of our favorite gaming laptops. The new model packs Nvidia RTX graphics and Intel's new 10th gen chips in a sleek black chassis. But while..

Credit: Engadget Review [Engadget AOL]     Duration: 07:27Published
12 work-from-home essentials that can make your life a lot easier [Video]

12 work-from-home essentials that can make your life a lot easier

Working from home can be quite daunting, especially if you fail to set up a workstation — no matter how big or small — to fit your individual needs. To help you add to your current setup or inspire..

Credit: In The Know Wibbitz     Duration: 01:26Published

Related news from verified sources

ET Deals: Apple Watch Series 5 for $299, Dell Vostro 15 5590 Intel Core i7 Laptop for $881, Logitech MX Anywhere 2S Wireless Mouse for $51

ET Deals: Apple Watch Series 5 for $299, Dell Vostro 15 5590 Intel Core i7 Laptop for $881, Logitech MX Anywhere 2S Wireless Mouse for $51 If you've been eyeing one of Apple's smartwatches, today is your lucky day. Right now you can get Apple's Watch Series 5 from Amazon for just $299.99, which is...
ExtremeTech

ET Deals: Dell Alienware M15 R1 Intel Core i7 Nvidia RTX 2070 Max-Q for $1,399, Save Hundreds On Dell G3 and G7 Gaming Laptops

ET Deals: Dell Alienware M15 R1 Intel Core i7 Nvidia RTX 2070 Max-Q for $1,399, Save Hundreds On Dell G3 and G7 Gaming Laptops Today Dell is offering several of its high performance gaming laptops with hundreds cut off their original retail prices. The post ET Deals: Dell Alienware...
ExtremeTech


Tweets about this

Elexonic

Elexonic ET Deals: Dell Alienware M15 R1 Intel Core i7 Nvidia RTX 2070 Max-Q for $1,399, Save Hundreds On Dell G3 and G7 Gam… https://t.co/GC2i3C6Ahm 16 hours ago

IamKevinRuttoh

Kevin Kelly™ RT @ExtremeTech: ET Deals: Dell Alienware M15 R1 Intel Core i7 Nvidia RTX 2070 Max-Q for $1,399, Save Hundreds On Dell G3 and G7 Gaming Lap… 1 day ago

ExtremeTech

ExtremeTech ET Deals: Dell Alienware M15 R1 Intel Core i7 Nvidia RTX 2070 Max-Q for $1,399, Save Hundreds On Dell G3 and G7 Gam… https://t.co/GBpegkjX6d 1 day ago

darrenculbreath

Darren Culbreath ET Deals: #Dell #Alienware #M15R1Intel #Corei7 #Nvidia #RTX2070Max-Q for $1,399, Save #Hundreds On #Dell #G3 and… https://t.co/haA08GTEGf 1 day ago

PCsimpleUK

PC Simple UK ET Deals: Dell Alienware M15 R1 Intel Core i7 Nvidia RTX 2070 Max-Q for $1,399, Logitech G604 Lightspeed Wireless G… https://t.co/p8uXiLG6yM 2 days ago

mena_telematics

MENA Telematics ET Deals: Dell Alienware M15 R1 Intel Core i7 Nvidia RTX 2070 Max-Q for $1,399, Logitech G604 Lightspeed Wireless G… https://t.co/bJVooC4DpR 6 days ago

Elexonic

Elexonic ET Deals: Dell Alienware M15 R1 Intel Core i7 Nvidia RTX 2070 Max-Q for $1,399, Logitech G604 Lightspeed Wireless G… https://t.co/Iyt6IOLcaG 1 week ago

ExtremeTech

ExtremeTech ET Deals: Dell Alienware M15 R1 Intel Core i7 Nvidia RTX 2070 Max-Q for $1,399, Logitech G604 Lightspeed Wireless G… https://t.co/BOlC228M2a 1 week ago