ET Deals: Dell Alienware M15 R1 Intel Core i7 Nvidia RTX 2070 Max-Q for $1,399, Logitech G604 Lightspeed Wireless Gaming Mouse just $69
Thursday, 4 June 2020 () Today, you can get one of Dell's best gaming laptops with more than $800 cut off the price tag. You can also save 30 percent on a new Logitech G604 Lightspeed mouse, which works well for both gaming and office work.
