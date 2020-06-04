Abu Dhabi's Mubadala to invest $1.2 billion in Reliance's Jio Platforms
Thursday, 4 June 2020 () Indian oil-to-telecoms conglomerate Reliance Industries Ltd said on Friday that Abu Dhabi state fund Mubadala Investment Co will buy a 1.85% stake in its digital unit, Jio Platforms, for 90.93 billion rupees ($1.21 billion).
Reliance Industries Limited (RIL) raised ₹5,683.50 crore from a wholly owned subsidiary of the Abu Dhabi Investment Authority (ADIA) for its Jio Platforms. ADIA’s investment will translate into a 1.16% equity stake in Jio Platforms on a fully diluted basis. Including the latest investment,...
