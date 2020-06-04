Global  

Abu Dhabi's Mubadala to invest $1.2 billion in Reliance's Jio Platforms
Reuters Thursday, 4 June 2020 ()
Indian oil-to-telecoms conglomerate Reliance Industries Ltd said on Friday that Abu Dhabi state fund Mubadala Investment Co will buy a 1.85% stake in its digital unit, Jio Platforms, for 90.93 billion rupees ($1.21 billion).
